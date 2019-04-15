Suspect at large after allegedly stolen transport truck left in 401 ditch: OPP

Elgin County OPP say a suspect remains at large after an allegedly stolen transport truck was left in the north ditch of Highway 401 on Sunday.

It was around 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a transport truck that had fallen into a ditch west of Currie Road and north of Dutton, Ont.

READ MORE: London, Ont. law firm to challenge Canada’s updated drinking and driving laws

Police say the truck was travelling westbound on the 401, when it drove off the roadway and rolled on its side.

A man then left the vehicle, before being picked up by a grey van travelling eastbound on the 401, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for the suspect.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Picker truck used to steal safe from bank in Winfield Alberta, police say (March 10)