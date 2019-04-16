Winnipeg city golf courses teeing off for 2019

If you’ve been waiting for spring weather to finally settle in so you can hit the links, you’re in luck – Winnipeg’s city-owned golf courses are set to open over the next two weeks.

The city of Winnipeg owns four golf courses – two 18-hole courses (Kildonan Park and Windsor Park) and two nine-hole courses (Crescent Drive and Harbour View).

Harbour View and Kildonan Park officially open for the season April 19, while Windsor Park and Crescent Drive open April 26.

To book a tee time at any city-owned golf course, call 311.

