‘Here is there’: B.C. poet writes about fatal Penticton shootings

A B.C. poet has penned a somber poem about Monday’s shooting spree in Penticton that claimed the lives of four people.

On Monday, Shane Koyczan of Penticton posted the poem on social media. The 35-line work, as of Tuesday afternoon, had more than 1,000 shares on his Facebook page.

My town is small, but size has little to do with whether you'll be touched by addiction and poverty. We have homeless, we have addicts, but today it's the long arm of violence that has finally reached us. The helicopter is combing our small town in search of a shooter. — Shane Koyczan (@Koyczan) April 15, 2019

“The town I live in is small. Maybe 34,000 people? It’s not tiny, but because it sits between two big lakes, there’s no room for it to grow any bigger,” Koyczan said in his Facebook post.

“I’m okay with that. I like to live in a small place. I can ride my bike from one end of town to the other in 20 minutes. I can walk the street at night without my mind racing to collide with fear.

“Small places often feel removed from the rest of the issues that plague the world. We busy ourselves with yard work and watch the news thinking that the worst of it ‘could never happen here.'”

Koyczan added “[Monday] 4 people were killed by a shooter in our small town. A place where violence like that could never happen.

“We were told to stay in our homes while streets were closed off and locked down. We waited for updates while we could still hear the helicopter circling overhead.”

#Penticton mayor John Vassilaki “very very upset” after learning John Brittain, a former engineer with the city whom he knew, is accused of four fatal shootings in the city of Monday. pic.twitter.com/4cnPusWWJI — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 16, 2019

