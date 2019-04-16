Survival of Calgary teen theatre company threatened: ‘Don’t leave kids in the dark!’

It’s a theatre company that’s been providing opportunities for young performers for 27 years, but now Calgary Young People’s Theatre is facing an uncertain future.

It’s because a big change is coming at the West Village Theatre, which CYPT has shared since 2014 with two other companies, Ghost River Theatre and The Green Fools.

The venue’s lighting and sound equipment has been provided by the Green Fools.

“Green Fools Theatre has been amazing and so generous to let us have a lit stage for the past five years,” 15-year-old CYPT performer Aiden Lang said.

But when the Green Fools moves out of the space in June, they’ll be taking their lights, cables and sound gear with them.

“If this theatre closes down and CYPT has nowhere to perform, there’s nowhere quite like CYPT in Calgary,” 16-year-old CYPT performer Adriana Jenkins said. “Like, we’re not just going to go over to the next youth theatre company.”

CYPT is now making a public appeal for support, starting a GoFundMe campaign, hoping to raise $20,000 to cover the costs of purchasing new technical equipment.

“CYPT gives such great opportunities for kids to actually shine,” 14-year-old CYPT performer Anton Matsigura said.

“Don’t leave kids in the dark! Give the kids their moments to shine!”