‘Avengers: Endgame’ comes out in a week — here’s the final trailer

Marvel released the final trailer for Avengers: Endgame 10 days out from the release of the movie.

During the trailer’s opening, S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) calls heroes “an old-fashioned notion.”

The final trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel movie summarizes the 21 movies that have led up to the final film. From Iron Man all the way to Infinity War, the trailer features decades of superheroes and super villains.

Ahead of the film’s release, many spoiler-heavy videos, screenshots, and info have been reportedly circulating online.

According to a CNBC report, Avengers: Endgame screenshots, GIFs, short clips, and detailed posts have recently surfaced on Twitter and Reddit.

Gixmodo reported that the leaked version of Avengers: Endgame is subtitled in Arabic and “appears to have been recorded during a screening of the film judging from the theatre seats visible in the frame.”

Many fans of the Avengers series took to Twitter to ask others to keep the spoilers to themselves once the news circulated online.

Marvel fandom @ everyone who is sharing the Endgame leak #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/5dsnoZFimD — hadia (@babahadia) April 16, 2019

Dr. Strange watched the “Endgame” fourteen million six hundred & five times but HE DIDN’T SPOIL ANY OF IT. So, be like Dr. Strange. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/CATeEVrjw3 — Twt Marvel (@TwtMCU) April 16, 2019

Be like Dr. Strange hahaha #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/NWmKxItBy3 — T H E I A | #KYRUforDOTS (@EpiicFandom) April 16, 2019

Major #AvengersEndgame spoilers have been leaked online. This page WILL NOT be posting any spoilers relating to these leaks, and we urge you all to now use extreme caution when online to avoid having the movie spoiled for you! pic.twitter.com/KMXv8VXRBG — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 16, 2019

BE CAREFUL OF AVENGERS ENDGAME SPOILERS!!!! Huge stuff apparently just leaked. Just starting muting the words now. Not worth it. People suck. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/oxQjBkQMuo — Jeff D: Endgame (@JeffDLowe) April 16, 2019

Avengers: Endgame has Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) reunite with Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) and end his feud with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) after Captain America: Civil War.

Evans, Downey, and Paltrow star in Avengers: Endgame alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Don Cheadle’sWar Machine, Karan Gillan’s Nebula, Bradley Cooper’s Rocket, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers’ ranks, compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to 22 films, Avengers: Endgame.

Kevin Feige produces Avengers: Endgame, and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Avengers: Endgame will officially hit theatres on April 26.

Watch the trailer in the video above.