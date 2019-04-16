Consistent performance earns Kingston’s Paige Cassidy a gymnastics gold medal

Kingston’s Paige Cassidy took home the gold medal this past weekend at the Ontario Level-7 Gymnastic’s championships in Amherstburg.

Cassidy, a member of the Trillium Gymnastics Club showcased her talents on the Uneven Bars, Vault, Balance Beam and Floor Exercise.

“I really did’nt expect to win,” said the 16-year-old student at Frontenac Secondary School.

Cassidy, who trains 5-6 days a week says her hard work is finally paying off. She says consistency was the key to her provincial gold medal performance.

“It was like a domino effect,” said Cassidy.

“I started with vault and got my highest score ever. I did’nt want that performance to go to waste so that motivated me to do well in the bars, balance beam and finally the floor exercise. It all came together at the right time. With every event, I became more confident. Honestly it surprised me, but it was certainly a nice surprise to win it all.”

Cassidy, who is coached by Shelley Lee and Kelli Gregory will now represent Team Ontario and compete at the Eastern Canadian Championships in Prince Edward Island, May-8-12.

“I can hardly wait to get there,” continued Cassidy.

“I was’nt expecting it so that makes it even more exciting. I thought my competitive year was over after the provincials but it’s back to the gym to practise for this big competition.

I get to meet new people and experience new things in Summerside. Everybody at the club is so excited for me. I plan to go to Prince Edward Island and do my very best.”