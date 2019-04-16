OPP, York police ask motorcyclists to be cautious as temperatures rise for Spring

With the warm weather approaching, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding drivers to be extra cautious of motorcyclists.

In preparation for motorcycle season, the OPP is providing its staff with a refresher course to improve their motorcycle driving skills on the road.

“We want to make sure that the riders we have out on the roads this season are ready for the roads,” said OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt in a periscope on Tuesday.

York Regional Police (YRP) is also reminding drivers and motorcycle operators to be extra vigilant on the roads.

“Use extra caution always, but especially on your first few rides and be mindful that sand, salt and debris left over from winter may still be on our roadways,” said YRP in a press release on Tuesday.

Police are also encouraging motorcyclists and their passengers to wear protective gear, reflective clothing and wear a helmet.

They are also asking drivers to check blind spots twice for motorcycles before changing lanes or making turns. They urge road users to approach the intersection slowly and look in all directions.

“Motorcyclists often reduce their speed by down shifting which means you may not have the visual warning of a brake light when a motorcycle is slowing down,” police said.

York police said more than one-third of motorcycle accidents occur at intersections.

Motorcycle riding tips with #OPP Paul Potter https://t.co/12H1xAQbgZ — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 16, 2019