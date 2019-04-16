Groom charged with sexually assaulting teen waitress ‘innocent’ because wife still with him: lawyer

A New Jersey man, accused of forcing himself on a teenage waitress during his own wedding reception, is innocent because the man’s new bride is still with him, the groom’s lawyer said.

Matthew Aimers appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom Thursday holding hands with his new wife. A judge upheld all charges against Aimers, including indecent assault, indecent exposure, imprisonment of a minor and related offences in the November conflict at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro.

Late last year, police responded to an indecent assault on a minor at the Pennsylvania country club. Authorities say that’s where Aimers allegedly forced himself on a waitress just hours after tying the knot.

According to a criminal complaint, Aimers made advances on the teen throughout the evening, and “asked her to go outside and make out,” telling her “we can do whatever you want.” The victim declined and told the groom she was there to work.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Aimers followed the underage girl into the women’s washroom later in the evening, where he pulled the girl into stall, exposed himself and tried to sexually assault her. The girl tried to pull away from the man and he continued “to proposition her,” according to police documents. The girl was able to break free from the man and got herself out of the washroom.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Aimers’ attorney said his client is innocent, noting the man’s wife “150 per cent supports him.”

“If that young man committed a crime at his reception, Dr. Phil couldn’t fix his marriage,” Louis Busico said. “The fact that she’s with him tells you he’s an innocent man.”

According to the Inquirer, the accuser, who is now 18-years-old, testified Thursday and spectators were removed from the courtroom.

–with a file from the Associated Press