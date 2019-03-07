Groom spends night in jail after punching beachgoer in the face moments before ceremony

A Florida groom spent what was supposed to be his wedding night in jail after he allegedly punched a beachgoer in the face after he refused to move out of the way for his beachfront wedding ceremony.

According to an Ocean Ridge police report, the groom was on a beach in Ocean Ridge prior to the start of his wedding ceremony when he asked a 24-year-old man if he could move his beach chair as it was blocking an area where the wedding party was supposed to stand and also obstructing the photographer’s camera.

According to Local 10 News, Jeffery Alvord offered the man $20 after he refused to move out of the way. The man, identified as Trevor Mooney, apparently demanded $50 to bounce from the location.

Alvord told police two of his groomsmen tried to talk Mooney into moving out of the way when the man “stood up in an aggressive manner,” the news station reported. The groom said he felt threatened by the man’s actions and punched the beachgoer in the face.

In a written statement to police, Mooney said he was offered $10 to move, but he demanded $20.

“The long-haired guy in the tan suit became irate,” Mooney said. Someone grabbed me and held me while the guy with the long hair in a bun struck me in the face three times in a row. Someone grabbed my belongings and threw them across the beach.”

Mooney claimed his $250 glasses were broken during the incident.

However the groom’s attorney, Steven Cohen, told the Palm Beach Post the incident “did not play out” as the victim stated.

Alvord was released on bond Monday and married his fiance. He faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief causing property damage.