Canada
April 16, 2019 9:10 am

Canada joins new alliance to save the world order — and the U.S. is not included

By Staff The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday that the international community is facing ""the most turbulent moment in terms of the rules-based international order since the Second World War," but that Canada has allies in other countries.

A A

Canada has formally joined a German-French coalition aimed at saving the international world order from destruction by various world dictators — and the alliance does not include the United States.

The initiative is part of ongoing government efforts to shore up international co-operation at a time of waning American leadership and President Donald Trump’s outspoken disdain of institutions created after the Second World War.

READ MORE: Pompeo says Trump is trying to bring ‘new liberal order’ to keep world peace

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland offered Canada’s support for the Alliance for Multilateralism during a meeting of G-7 foreign ministers in Dinard, France earlier this month. She avoided any direct mention of the Trump administration, as has been her approach generally in her frequent critiques of the attacks on the world’s multilateral order.

Freeland cited Canada’s participation in several other multilateral initiatives, including the Lima Group coalition on Venezuela, and ongoing support for international trade bodies and treaties.

On Monday, Canada imposed sanctions on another 43 people it says are implicated in the political and economic crisis in Venezuela.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alliance for Mulitlateralism
Canadian Politics
Chrystia Freeland
dictators
Donald Trump
international world order
Lima Group
multilateralism
Venezuela

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.