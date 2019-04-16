Canada joins new alliance to save the world order — and the U.S. is not included

Canada has formally joined a German-French coalition aimed at saving the international world order from destruction by various world dictators — and the alliance does not include the United States.

The initiative is part of ongoing government efforts to shore up international co-operation at a time of waning American leadership and President Donald Trump’s outspoken disdain of institutions created after the Second World War.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland offered Canada’s support for the Alliance for Multilateralism during a meeting of G-7 foreign ministers in Dinard, France earlier this month. She avoided any direct mention of the Trump administration, as has been her approach generally in her frequent critiques of the attacks on the world’s multilateral order.

Many of today's greatest challenges are global and they can only be solved when we work together. That is why Canada stands united with its German, French, and Japanese friends. #G7 #AllianceOfMultilateralists pic.twitter.com/BbwToB8yKM — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) April 6, 2019

Freeland cited Canada’s participation in several other multilateral initiatives, including the Lima Group coalition on Venezuela, and ongoing support for international trade bodies and treaties.

On Monday, Canada imposed sanctions on another 43 people it says are implicated in the political and economic crisis in Venezuela.