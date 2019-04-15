Vancouver missing man
Vancouver police locate missing senior with dementia

Fred Tew was last seen at a bus stop at Burrard and Davie Streets.

Vancouver police
Vancouver police are thanking the public for helping them locate a missing senior with dementia.

Police said 93-year-old Fred Tew had also recently suffered a head injury, and may have been confused.

Police issued the bulletin after Tew was last seen at a bus stop in front of the Esso gas station at the intersection of Burrard and Davie Streets.

Police said he will now undergo a medical evaluation and be reunited with his family.

