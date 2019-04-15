Teen faces numerous charges for alleged assaults, threats made against partner

Warning: This story contains graphic details of an alleged assault. Discretion is advised.

A Kingston teen was arrested after police say an investigation led to the discovery of multiple incidents of abuse of his partner.

Kingston police say they learned of numerous incidents of violence between a male and female victim on April 14.

READ MORE: Kingston man facing 9 charges after alleged domestic assault

The two were romantically involved for over a year, and police say they had already investigated the male for previous incidents of domestic abuse.

In March, according to a Kingston police news release, the man had threatened to kill the woman’s family with a firearm.

WATCH: Sexual Assault Centre Kingston reacts to survivor choosing to reveal her identity (March 5)

Between April 3 and April 13, police say he hit his partner in the chest, knocking her backwards onto the couch, confined her to a bedroom by wedging a piece of wood under a door and then assaulted her when she tried to leave.

The man also allegedly communicated with the victim several times, which police claim was a violation of his probation.

READ MORE: Napanee man charged with 13 counts of assault against long-term partner: Kingston police

On April 14, he allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and threatened to kill her by stabbing her in the neck.

That same evening, after learning of the various assaults, officers arrested the man, who was found walking near Montreal and Stephen streets.

The 17-year-old Kingston male was charged with three counts assault, two counts utter threats, forcible confinement and four counts breaching his probation.