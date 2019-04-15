TrashTag challenge inspires Saskatoon man to help clean up community

A Saskatoon man is on a mission to help clean up his community.

Global News first introduced Jesse Boldt back in February. He lives in his van which – for the most part – stays parked beside the gym where he trains in the City Park neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Saskatoon man sells everything to live in van

Boldt has been busy picking up trash along the road behind it.

“It was just disastrous,” he described.

“I figured I had the time to do it and it just helps out the community – doesn’t cost me anything, takes like two to three hours out of the day and I get to make a little bit of a difference.”

Boldt was inspired by the #TrashTag challenge – a social media movement encouraging people to clean up places littered with garbage and post a before and after picture of the area.

READ MORE: #TrashTag challenge is not another garbage trend

In just three outings he collected close to 20 bags of trash along just one residential road – finding everything from plastic cups to hedge trimmers.

Related Yard waste accepted at Saskatoon compost depots starting April 15

After the snow melts, an abundance of trash is typically unearthed around the city.

“It’s quite noticeable with all the vegetation not leafed out yet,” said Alan Otterbein, design and development manager for the Meewasin Valley Authority.

That’s why during this time of year Meewasin does its part too, with its spring volunteer clean-up campaign – a grassroots effort going on for 38 out of its 40 years of operation.

The annual campaign is a big event for the conservation agency, with an average of about 30,000 people participating every year.

“Families, organizations, school groups, classes – that sort of thing – individuals can come as well,” Otterbein said.

“It’s sort of like at home every spring you do a spring clean-up and it’s the same – this is our front door really, the valley, and to keep it clean is very important.”

As for Boldt, he plans to keep his effort going and hopes the #TrashTag challenge catches on in the community.

While he doesn’t do it for the recognition, he said it feels good to have the community take notice.

“It was just kind of nice to have people come and say thank you and shake my hand or even just a simple thumbs up,” Boldt said.

The Meewasin valley clean-up campaign gets underway April 22 on Earth Day.