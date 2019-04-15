Okanagan weather: Warm week, wild Easter weekend

Temperatures fell to the freezing mark Monday morning in the Central Okanagan and below zero in the South Okanagan to kick off the week before the region warmed toward double digits by noon.

A mix of sun and cloud kicked off the day with increasing sunshine moving in through the afternoon as the valley warms toward the teens for a daytime high.

After a mostly clear night forecast for Monday with the mercury dipping back below freezing by early Tuesday morning, the next cloud-carrying frontal wave will push in the clouds, with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

It’ll also boost temperatures back into the mid-teens during the day as a breezy southwesterly wind kicks in.

A mix of sun and cloud then slides in on Wednesday, further fuelling skyrocketing daytime highs up to around 17 or 18 degrees.

A similar afternoon high is expected on Thursday, but with more clouds and a chance of late-day showers.

A wild start to Easter long weekend is on the way when a powerful system packing rain and gusty winds rolls in on Good Friday and lingers into Saturday before skies start to clear Easter Sunday.

Daytime highs will duck back into the mid-teens, which is where they will linger right through the long weekend.

