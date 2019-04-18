Easter weekend 2019: What’s open and closed in Guelph

The first long weekend of the spring is coming later in the season than in past years, but Easter has finally arrived.

If you are planning Easter and Passover festivities, most businesses will be closing up shop on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed in Guelph over the long weekend.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday but will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Market Fresh at 10 Paisley St. will be open on Friday.

All Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

Royal City Brewing will be open all weekend, while Wellington Brewery will close up on Sunday.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

All Rexall locations, expect the location in Old Quebec Street Shoppes, will be open throughout the weekend and the Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road will remain open for 24 hours.

Shoppers should call independent businesses to confirm their store hours.

Banks will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

City-run facilities and services

Friday’s waste collection will be moved to Saturday and regular waste collection will resume on Monday.

Guelph Transit will operate on a holiday schedule on Friday and go by regular hours for the rest of the weekend, while GO Transit will be on its Sunday schedule.

Government offices will be closed between Friday and Monday.

All public arenas and community centres are closed on Friday and Sunday.

The Evergreen Seniors Community Centre will be closed on Good Friday but is available for rentals only on Sunday.

The Guelph Civic Museum and McCrae House, along with all library branches, are closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

The Farmers’ Market is open on Saturday but closed for the rest of the long weekend.

A full list can be found on the City of Guelph’s website.