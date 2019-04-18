What’s open and closed in Waterloo region on Good Friday, Easter Monday

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo region

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

All regional administrative offices and employment resource centres will be closed.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Friday. It will operate on a regular schedule on Easter Monday.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday.

Curbside waste collection will take place as usual on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Make sure all items are out by 7:00 am.

All LCBO stores will be closed Easter Monday.

What open and closed in Cambridge on Good Friday and Easter Monday

All arenas, regional offices and the Cambridge Centre for the Arts will be will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The John Dolson Centre and W.G. Johnson Centre will be closed on Good Friday and open on Easter Monday.

All Idea Exchanges will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. They will be open Easter Monday.

Cambridge City Hall and most city facilities will be closed for the holiday weekend.

McDougall Cottage will be open Good Friday and closed Easter Monday.

The Fashion History Museum will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Good Friday and Easter Monday

All Kitchener public libraries and aquatic facilities will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

All community centres will be closed on Good Friday but most will re-open on Easter Monday.

THEMUSEUM is closed Good Friday but open Easter Monday.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery and Homer Watson House & Gallery are closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Joseph Schneider Haus is open on Good Friday but will be closed Easter Monday

The Activia Box Office at The Aud and the administration office will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. The arenas will be open for schedule rentals.

Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village is open on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Good Friday and Easter Monday

All arenas will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

All swimming pools will be closed on Good Friday. On Saturday and Sunday they will operate on limited schedules and normal service resumes on Monday.

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex will be closed on Good Friday. For a full list of cancellations at WMRC and RIM Park, click here.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be closed Good Friday and open on Easter Monday.