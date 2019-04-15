Trent Hills man faces cannabis-related charges after driving erratically: OPP

A 32-year-old Trent Hills man has been charged with having cannabis readily available after driving erratically, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say.

Mark Ayoub was stopped by an OPP officer who responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 35 near Mount Horeb Road Saturday.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigate fire in Stroud

According to OPP, the officer seized six grams of cannabis, and Ayoub was charged under the Cannabis Control Act.

WATCH BELOW: Driving under the influence of cannabis