April 15, 2019 2:59 pm

Trent Hills man faces cannabis-related charges after driving erratically: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A 32-year-old man has been charged with having cannabis readily available after being observed driving erratically, OPP say.

Ontario Provincial Police
A 32-year-old Trent Hills man has been charged with having cannabis readily available after driving erratically, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say.

Mark Ayoub was stopped by an OPP officer who responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 35 near Mount Horeb Road Saturday.

According to OPP, the officer seized six grams of cannabis, and Ayoub was charged under the Cannabis Control Act.

