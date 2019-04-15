Oil rig crew rescues dog found swimming in Gulf of Thailand, 220 km from shore

A dog found a temporary home on an oil rig in the Gulf of Thailand after she was found swimming in the ocean approximately 220 kilometres from land.

The rig’s crew came to the dog’s rescue after they found her struggling to keep her head above water as she paddled through the ocean.

It’s not clear how she ended up in the water so far from dry land.

According to Associated Press, workers called out to the exhausted animal, who then swam towards the rig and took refuge in its rusted metal bars.

Video shows two of her rescuers lifting her onto the rig.

The dog spent two nights on the drilling platform before being transferred to another oil vessel passing through the area on Sunday.

She was brought to a vet in Songkhla, Thailand on Monday.

