Peterborough man accused of fleeing police during arrest for criminal harassment

A 30-year-old Peterborough man is facing several charges including criminal harassment, impaired driving, dangerous driving and flight from police following a weekend incident.

Peterborough Police Service says between March 14 and April 14, the man engaged in “unwanted and repeated” communication via text messages and social media to a woman and also allegedly visited her residence and place of work. The couple was in a brief relationship, police said.

Police investigated and on Sunday morning officers attended the accused’s Peterborough residence in an attempt to place him under arrest for criminal harassment.

It’s alleged the man left the residence in a vehicle, driving over a curb in order to avoid police.

Police followed in their cruisers and say the man allegedly sped up, driving in a “dangerous manner” through a residential area.

Around 11 a.m., the suspect vehicle was located and the man was placed under arrest for criminal harassment.

A subsequent breath test revealed the man was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The man — whose name was not released — was additionally charged with:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration 80-plus

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from a peace officer

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Monday.

Police say in order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released.

