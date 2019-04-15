Woman charged after allegedly spitting in the face of Peterborough cab driver

A Peterborough woman faces assault charges following an altercation with a taxi cab driver earlier this month.

Peterborough Police Service says around 11 p.m. on April 8, a city taxi driver picked up two fares in the area of George Street North.

It’s alleged that while in the taxi, a woman spat in the driver’s face and on the vehicle.

The incident was reported to police along with a description of a suspect.

On Sunday, police located the suspect at a residence where she was placed under arrest.

Farrah Nicole Eriksen, 21, of George Street North, is charged with assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

