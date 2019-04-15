OPP investigate theft of 4 vehicles from Caledonia dealership
Several vehicles have been recovered after they were stolen from a Caledonia dealership, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment.
READ MORE: 2 arrested after stolen car hits pair of Guelph police cruisers
Officers responded to a used car dealership on Argyle Street South at 10 a.m. Sunday after the owner of the business said they arrived to find an entrance door was damaged and several vehicles were missing from the lot:
- 2015 grey Cadillac sedan
- 2014 black Chevrolet Cruze
- 2012 green Dodge Ram pickup truck
- 2011 grey GMC Sierra pickup truck
The estimated total value of the theft is $64,000.
The OPP say they were able to recover the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Cruze at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after calls about abandoned vehicles at LaFortune Park on Onondaga Townline Road and Highway 54.
READ MORE: Hamilton teen arrested after stolen SUV crashes into downtown building
At 7:30 p.m. the OPP say they located the abandoned Cadillac while patrolling the same area.
Anyone with information regarding the alleged theft or the location of the 2012 green Dodge Ram pickup truck is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
WATCH: Car thieves target vehicle used by touring children’s choir
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.