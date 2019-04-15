OPP investigate theft of 4 vehicles from Caledonia dealership

Several vehicles have been recovered after they were stolen from a Caledonia dealership, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment.

READ MORE: 2 arrested after stolen car hits pair of Guelph police cruisers

Officers responded to a used car dealership on Argyle Street South at 10 a.m. Sunday after the owner of the business said they arrived to find an entrance door was damaged and several vehicles were missing from the lot:

2015 grey Cadillac sedan

2014 black Chevrolet Cruze

2012 green Dodge Ram pickup truck

2011 grey GMC Sierra pickup truck

The estimated total value of the theft is $64,000.

The OPP say they were able to recover the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Cruze at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after calls about abandoned vehicles at LaFortune Park on Onondaga Townline Road and Highway 54.

READ MORE: Hamilton teen arrested after stolen SUV crashes into downtown building

At 7:30 p.m. the OPP say they located the abandoned Cadillac while patrolling the same area.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged theft or the location of the 2012 green Dodge Ram pickup truck is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: Car thieves target vehicle used by touring children’s choir