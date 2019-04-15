Coachella 2019: The best and worst celebrity outfits

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival attracts some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry — and their creative looks.

This year, the Indio, Calif. music festival welcomes performers including Childish Gambino, Weezer, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Kasey Musgraves and Khalid. Coachella — which wraps up on April 21 — is also a popular spot for celebs to watch their favourite musicians.

Most attendees take their festival fashion seriously, and so far the looks have ranged from summery, playful prints to clashing neons and whole lot of exposed chest.

Here are some of the best and worst celebrity outfits at Coachella so far.

Best dressed

Khalid

Kacey Musgraves

Jasmine Tookes

Katy Perry

ScHoolboy Q

Olivia Culpo

Offset

Worst dressed

Liam Payne

Billie Eilish

Kendall Jenner

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

Ariana Grande and NSYNC

Cardi B

Quincy

