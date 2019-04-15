Entertainment
April 15, 2019 12:33 pm

Coachella 2019: The best and worst celebrity outfits

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Ariana Grande (C) with members of NSYNC Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez attend 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California.

Getty
The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival attracts some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry — and their creative looks.

This year, the Indio, Calif. music festival welcomes performers including Childish Gambino, Weezer, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Kasey Musgraves and Khalid. Coachella — which wraps up on April 21 — is also a popular spot for celebs to watch their favourite musicians.

Most attendees take their festival fashion seriously, and so far the looks have ranged from summery, playful prints to clashing neons and whole lot of exposed chest.

Here are some of the best and worst celebrity outfits at Coachella so far.

Best dressed

Khalid

Getty

Kacey Musgraves

Getty

Jasmine Tookes

Getty

Katy Perry

Getty

ScHoolboy Q

Getty

Olivia Culpo

Getty

Offset

Getty

Worst dressed

Liam Payne

Getty

Billie Eilish

Getty

Kendall Jenner

Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

Getty

Ariana Grande and NSYNC

Getty

Cardi B

Getty

Quincy 

Getty

