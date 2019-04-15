Coachella 2019: The best and worst celebrity outfits
The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival attracts some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry — and their creative looks.
This year, the Indio, Calif. music festival welcomes performers including Childish Gambino, Weezer, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Kasey Musgraves and Khalid. Coachella — which wraps up on April 21 — is also a popular spot for celebs to watch their favourite musicians.
READ MORE: No injuries reported after small fire breaks out at Coachella
Most attendees take their festival fashion seriously, and so far the looks have ranged from summery, playful prints to clashing neons and whole lot of exposed chest.
Here are some of the best and worst celebrity outfits at Coachella so far.
Best dressed
Khalid
Kacey Musgraves
Jasmine Tookes
Katy Perry
ScHoolboy Q
Olivia Culpo
Offset
Worst dressed
Liam Payne
Billie Eilish
Kendall Jenner
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
Ariana Grande and NSYNC
Cardi B
Quincy
Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca
Follow @lolahensley
WATCH: No injuries reported after small fire at Coachella festival (April 13)
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.