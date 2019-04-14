Local runner wins Vancouver Sun Run for first time in 27 years

For the first time in 27 years, a local runner has taken the top overall spot in the Vancouver Sun Run.

Burnaby runner Justin Kent had the top time in the men’s 10K race, finishing in 29:30, followed by Calgary’s Trevor Hofbauer just a fraction of a second behind.

READ MORE: More than 45,000 runners take part in 30th annual Vancouver Sun Run

Natasha Wodak of North Vancouver topped the women’s category with a race time of 32:38. The 2016 Olympian has previously won the women’s category in the 2012 and 2013 Sun Runs.

“It’s beyond words. I’ve dreamed about this. I grew up in Vancouver. It’s always been such an iconic event. I’m speechless,” Kent said at the finish line.

WATCH: What to eat before and after the Vancouver Sun Run

The last local to win the race was Paul Williams in 1992.

“I can’t believe it’s happening. You dream of moments like this, it puts everything in perspective, all the hard work. I can’t thank my family and coach enough,” said Kent.

READ MORE: Sun runners show support for Boston victims

It’s the first time Kent has ever competed in the Sun Run, saying he is more of a track runner and that the event had previously not lined up with his race schedule.

In total, 43,370 people took to the streets for the 34th annual race.