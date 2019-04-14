OPP say human remains found in a Campbellford park

Northumberland OPP says human remains were found in a park in Campbellford on Saturday evening.

The remains were found around 6:30 p.m. inside a wooded area of a park located north of the town of Campbellford.

A search party for friends and family of Nicole Smith, a 25-year-old woman who went missing on August 20, 2018, came across the remains while undergoing a major search for Smith on Saturday.

OPP say the investigation is in its early stages and they have yet to confirm whether the body is that of Smith. But Smith’s family, who was at the scene, say they are confident it is her.

The Northumberland OPP Major Crime Unit has been investigating Smith’s disappearance since last year.

The search group split up and went to Lions Club Park on County Road 50 and that’s where one of the searchers found a body matching Smith’s description.

After the discovery, victims services was brought in to speak to those involved.

Forensic Investigators and detectives arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m. The remains have been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

OPP urge anyone with information on this incident to contact their nearest OPP detachment at (888) 310-1122 or anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.