Police continue to search for missing Campbellford woman

The search continues for a missing Campellford, Ont., woman last seen in late August.

On Thursday, Northumberland OPP issued its third update on its search for Nicole Smith, 25, who was last seen on Aug. 23 in the town of Campbellford, about 52 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

“Police and family members are concerned for her health and well-being as she remains missing,” OPP stated.

Smith is described as Caucasian, standing five-foot-five with a thin build. She has shoulder-length brown hair (shaved on one side) and has a nose piercing.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Northumberland OPP major crime unit under Det. Insp. Brad Robson of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone who may have had contact with Smith or any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Campbellford OPP Detachment at 705-653-3300 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

