Sports
April 14, 2019 1:09 am

WHL Roundup: Saturday, April 13, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
SPOKANE, Wash. – Riley Woods had the eventual winner early in the second period as the Spokane Chiefs downed the Everett Silvertips 2-1 on Saturday to advance in the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Spokane won the best-of-seven series 4-1 and will face the Vancouver Giants in the WHL’s Western Conference final.

Nolan Reid scored midway through the first period, also on the power play, for the Chiefs, while Bailey Brkin made 34 saves for the win.

Robbie Holmes had the only goal for Everett and Dustin Wolf stopped 19 shots in net.

Spokane went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Silvertips could not score on their two man advantages.

