OHL Roundup: Saturday, April 13, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
GUELPH, Ont. – Nick Suzuki scored and added two assists to lead the Guelph Storm past the London Knights 5-3 on Saturday to tie their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

The best-of-seven series is now tied 3-3, with Game 7 in London, Ont., on Tuesday.

Domenico Commisso’s goal 1:50 into the third period was the winner for the Storm, who also got goals from Isaac Ratcliffe, Jack Hanley and Sean Durzi.

Liam Foudy, Billy Moskal and Adam Boqvist supplied the offence for the Knights.

Anthony Popovich made 26 saves for Guelph. Jordan Kooy stopped 25 shots for London.

Guelph went 0 for 4 on the power play and the Knights were 1 for 1 with the man advantage.

GENERALS 3 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Danil Antropov’s power-play goal 7:01 into the third period as Oshawa downed Niagara to take a 3-2 series lead.

Cole Resnick and Nando Eggenberger also scored for the Generals.

Jack Studnicka replied for the IceDogs.

