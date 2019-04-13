OPP find toddler on the loose near busy West Perth intersection

Provincial police are issuing a reminder to parents after a toddler was found playing near a busy intersection in West Perth.

It was around 12:30 p.m. Friday when officers responded to a report of a toddler playing near a busy intersection.

They say a town employee moved the toddler away from the street before contacting police.

Police say they spoke with the toddler’s parents afterwards to go through a safety plan for their child.

Perth County OPP want to remind parents to care for, and ensure the safety of, their children at all times.