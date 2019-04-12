Sports
April 12, 2019 11:32 pm

QMJHL Roundup: Friday, April 12, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
SYDNEY, N.S. – Olivier Garneau scored twice as the Rimouski Oceanic defeated the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 5-3 on Friday to win their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Rimouski won the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Radim Salda put away the winner for the Oceanic at 4:41 of the third period. Jimmy Huntington and Anthony Gagnon also scored.

Colten Ellis made 21 saves for Rimouski.

Mitchell Balmas, Felix Lafrance and Derek Gentile replied for the Screaming Eagles, while Kevin Mandolese stopped 30 shots in net.

The Oceanic could not score on their three power plays and Cape Breton was 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

VOLTIGEURS 3 PHOENIX 2 (2OT)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois scored 8:09 into double overtime as the Voltigeurs won their second-round playoff series against Sherbrooke in five games.

Pavel Koltygin and Joseph Veleno had goals in regulation time for Drummondville.

Julien Anctil and Olivier Crete-Belzile replied for the Phoenix.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

