Redacted version of Mueller report set to be released Thursday

The U.S. Attorney General is set to release a redacted version of Robert Mueller‘s nearly 400-page report into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice told media outlets the report will be made available to Congress and the public on Thursday morning.

Officials have not said what time the document will be available, but Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have scheduled a press conference in Washington for 9:30 a.m. ET.

The report comes weeks after Barr published a four-page summary of the special counsel’s findings.

Barr’s summary said that Mueller found no evidence that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.

Mueller, however, stopped short of exonerating the U.S. president on obstruction of justice allegations, leaving that question in the hands of Barr and the U.S. deputy attorney general. They determined there wasn’t sufficient evidence.

Trump has previously called the results of the Mueller probe a “total exoneration” and questioned how the investigation was ever launched.

Democrats had pushed for the full release of the report in order to draw their own conclusions.

— With a file from the Associated Press