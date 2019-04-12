To recline or not? Delta to reduce how far seats will go back

Delta Air Lines will reduce the recline of its seats by as much as half, according to travel site The Points Guy.

The website reported Friday that the airline will retrofit its fleet of 62 Airbus A320 jets beginning Saturday, and it is expected to take two months to do so.

The airline will reduce coach seats’ recline from four inches to two inches, and in first class the seats will be reduced from 5.5 inches of recline to 3.5 inches, according to the website.

Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Delta’s director of onboard product and customer experience, told The Points Guy that the change is to prevent passengers from disturbing those behind them, such as having their laptop snag on the seat or causing an unpleasurable viewing angle with the backseat video screen.

A320s typically fly one to two-hour flights that are frequented by business travellers, and Delta has more seatback screens than any other airline, according to the website.

However, Delta assured that the change was not to make more room for extra seats.

“We’re not adding a single seat into the aircraft,” Dimbiloglu told The Points Guy. “If we were adding seats, or something else, the cynics would be correct. But this is really about more personal space.”