Man faces charges following Bradford head-on collision: South Simcoe police

A 31-year-old Holland Landing man is facing multiple charges after a head-on, multiple-vehicle collision in Bradford today, according to South Simcoe police, which resulted in six people being sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was driving a Suburban, according to a police release, fled on foot from the scene at Bridge Street near Private Drive when an off-duty Toronto officer chased him down for about one kilometre before arresting him.

READ MORE: Barrie man allegedly robs second Circle K convenience store, police say

According to South Simcoe officers, who responded to the incident just before noon, the man has been charged with dangerous operation, failure to stop after the accident, operation while impaired, drug possession, operation while prohibited and driving under suspension.

The Suburban was driving westbound and crossed over into oncoming traffic, colliding head-first with an eastbound vehicle, which caused a third vehicle to crash, police added.

READ MORE: Country music star Aaron Goodvin to headline Barrie’s 2019 Canada Day party

The six sent to the hospital were from the two eastbound vehicles, officers say.

The accused was released with a court date, South Simcoe police say, and another impaired driver was apprehended because of the Toronto officer’s actions.

WATCH BELOW: Four people were taken to hospital following a head-on crash in the Port Hope area on Monday morning.