April 12, 2019 4:27 pm

5 injured in collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Five people were injured in a collision on Highway 7 east of Havelock.

Five people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision east of Peterborough on Friday morning.

Just before noon, Peterborough County OPP and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township firefighters responded to the collision, which involved two SUVs on Highway 7 near the township’s 4th Line, east of the village of Havelock.

OPP told Global Peterborough that three people in one SUV and two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane of the highway was closed until 2:30 p.m. as police investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

