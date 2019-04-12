5 injured in collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

Five people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision east of Peterborough on Friday morning.

Just before noon, Peterborough County OPP and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township firefighters responded to the collision, which involved two SUVs on Highway 7 near the township’s 4th Line, east of the village of Havelock.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Havelock. Unknown patients at this time. Tow trucks are on scene clearing the vehicles. One lane is able to get by with help from HBM firefighters #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/yiFjAG6MCM — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 12, 2019

OPP told Global Peterborough that three people in one SUV and two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane of the highway was closed until 2:30 p.m. as police investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.