Peterborough police track down robbery suspect on apartment rooftop

A Peterborough man wanted on robbery charges was arrested on the roof of a downtown apartment on Wednesday night.

Peterborough police say on Wednesday morning police were called to investigate a reported assault involving the accused and a male victim. It’s alleged the accused entered the victim’s room at a multi-unit residence and threatened the victim and stole his cellphone.

UPDATE: @ptbopolice say the area of the Hunter street bridge, Sheridan, Queen Street, Brock and Water Streets remain closed. Police say there is no threat to public safety #ptbonews — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 11, 2019

A warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused on several charges.

Around 4:30 p.m., police located the suspect on the roof of a Peterborough apartment building in the area of Sheridan Street. An extended standoff with police prompted officials to close a number of nearby streets and the Hunter Street bridge.

Police allege during the interaction the man threw a rock at an officer and resisted arrest.

Eventually, the suspect came down from the roof and was taken to a hospital where he was medically cleared, police said.

Around 1 a.m. police declared all streets were reopened.

Michael Thomas McCartney, 34, of Sumac Court, Peterborough, was arrested on the strength of the warrant and charged with robbery with violence, break and enter and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Additionally, he was charged with assault with a weapon and assault with intent to resist arrest.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday where the additional charges will be read.

