Ottawa firefighters battle Byward market blaze

Ottawa Fire Services say crews are in the midst of extinguishing a fire at the Vittoria Trattoria Italian restaurant in Byward Market on Friday.

Firefighters say they called a second alarm at around 11:30 a.m. and are asking motorists to avoid the market while crews fight the blaze with a third alarm shortly after at around 11:50 a.m.

According to Ottawa fire, the fire is located in the “cock loft” area of the building which is shared among the other buildings in the row.

All occupants have been evacuated, and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Firefighters say that adjacent buildings are also being evacuated due to “rapidly deteriorating conditions.” Firefighters that were working on the roofs were also told to evacuate.

Fire chief Kim Ayotte spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon to give a bigger picture on the extent of the operation.

“These buildings are all attached and the fire tends to spread from building to building,” said Ayotte. “We’re trying to stop that as we speak.”

Ayotte went on to further confirm that the fire is primarily in the roof area and that firefighters are doing their best to mitigate spread to other units.

For now, Ayotte says firefighters are defensively attacking the fire until they have a degree of control on the initial blaze.

According to the chief, there are approximately 20 rigs on scene of the three-alarm blaze though with the tight quarters of the market only a handful of those rigs fit.

Ottawa Fire on scene on a 2-Alarm fire at 35 William Street in the Byward Market. Fire is extending through the common cockloft to two attached buildings. Crews are being evacuated from the roof and interior due to rapidly deteriorating conditions. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/qKtIruOgAO — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 12, 2019

Fire crews battling fire on William Street in the Byward Market @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/twFO8xQcYP — Stephanie Ha (@stephanie_ha) April 12, 2019

More to come.