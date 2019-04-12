‘Beautiful’: Baie-D’Urfé replaces Canadian flag tattered by harsh Quebec winter

Residents of Baie-D’Urfé who complained about the state of a national symbol in Bertold Park can rest easy.

As of Friday morning, a new Canadian flag could be seen flying high above the park on on Lakeshore Road.

“O Canada, we stand on guard for thee,” said Baie-D’Urfé resident and former mayoral candidate Peter Fletcher.

READ MORE: Baie-D’Urfé residents want tattered Canada flag replaced

“Happy to see our flag displayed in Bertold Park this morning in all its glory… beautiful.”

Fletcher was one of many residents who complained to Global News last week about the previous flag being an eyesore after the harsh winter weather left it in tatters.

Susan Stokley, assistant to the mayor of Baie-D’Urfé, confirmed the weather-worn flag had been replaced but warned it was only a temporary measure.

She explained the flagpole in the park is not equipped with a pulley system, making lowering or replacing the flag problematic.

“Somebody has to climb up there,” Stokley said. “Not all companies are equipped or have the skills to do it.”

WATCH: McCord Museum explores history of one of Canada’s lesser-known official symbols

Stokley said the flag needs to be changed at least twice a year due to normal wear and tear, while lowering the flag varies from year to year.

“It’s protocol to lower the flag when someone dies, with the request coming from Ottawa or Quebec,” she said.

Stokley said the town is looking into having a pulley system installed, but couldn’t confirm when it will happen.