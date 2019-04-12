OHL Roundup: Thursday, April 11, 2019

SUDBURY, Ont. – Tye Felhaber scored in triple overtime as the Ottawa 67’s edged the Sudbury Wolves 3-2 on Thursday to win their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

At 110 minutes 15 seconds, it was the longest game in the 52-year history of the 67’s franchise.

“It’s my bedtime so I thought we’d end it,” said Felhaber. “That’s the biggest goal of my career for sure. They’re a great team with a bright future and it was a hard-fought series.

“Whenever the game goes to six periods it’s anybody’s game. That was probably my favourite game to play in this whole season. We’ll enjoy it _ 24 hour rule _ and then get ready for Round 3.”

The 67’s will face the winner of the Niagara-Oshawa series in the OHL’s Eastern Conference final.

Mitchell Hoelscher and Kyle Maksimovich had goals in regulation time for Ottawa, while Michael DiPietro made 58 saves for the win.

Adam Ruzicka and Nolan Hutcheson had goals 3:08 apart in the second period for the Wolves.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 60 shots in net for Sudbury.

The 67’s went 1 for 6 on the power play and the Wolves were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

—

GENERALS 7 ICEDOGS 3

OSHAWA, Ont. – Anthony Salinitri and Nando Eggenberger had two goals apiece as the Generals routed Niagara to tie their series 2-2.

Game 5 will be in St. Catharines, Ont., on Saturday.

Giovanni Vallati, Kyle MacLean and Allan McShane rounded out the attack for Oshawa.

Matthew Philip, Akil Thomas and Jason Robertson scored for the IceDogs.

Niagara’s Robertson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross checking at 17:31 of the third period.

—

GREYHOUNDS 3 SPIRIT 0

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Matthew Villalta stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Greyhounds blanked Saginaw.

The Spirit now hold a 3-1 series lead with Game 5 in Saginaw, Mich.

Jordan Sambrook, Keeghan Howdeshell and Barrett Hayton supplied the offence for Sault Ste. Marie.

Ivan Prosvetov turned away 26 shots for the Spirit.