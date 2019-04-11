Calgary police seeking 5 more people in relation to double homicide

Calgary police investigators have identified five more persons of interest in an April 3 shooting in a restaurant parking lot that left two men dead.

Officers were called to a parking lot outside the Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on 37 Avenue N.E. at about 3:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found two men shot inside a vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to hospital where he later died.

The men were identified a day later as 25-year-old Jasdeep Singh of Calgary and 22-year-old Japneet Malhi of Airdrie.

Investigators had identified one person of interest earlier this week, but said that after he came forward and speaking with homicide detectives, he was cleared and is no longer a person of interest.

On Thursday, police released photos of five different men seen in the restaurant in the time leading up to the shootings and are believed to be associated. Investigators believe they may have information that could help the investigation.

The men are described below:

Man in his 20s with medium build who was wearing a light-coloured hoodie, dark pants and Adidas sandals at the time Man in his 20s with medium build who was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie at the time Man in his 20s with slim build who was wearing a hoodie at the time Man in his 20s with medium build who was wearing a hoodie, jeans and a baseball cap at the time Man in his 20s with medium build who was wearing a blue coat, grey shirt and grey pants at the time

Anyone with information on the identity of these men, and anyone who attended the restaurant on the evening of April 2 or the early morning of April 3, is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or at 403-266-1234, or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.