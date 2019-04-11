Hamilton man sentenced for making false child tax benefit claims
A Hamilton man has been sentenced for making fraudulent child tax benefit claims.
The Canada Revenue Agency says Edwin Woghiren was sentenced earlier this month to a one-year conditional sentence and a fine over $115,000.
Woghiren pleaded guilty to charges of creating and submitting false Canada Child Tax Benefit (CCTB) applications, which included falsified birth certificates, school records, medical records, and landlord records.
As a result, the CRA says almost $138,000 was received from 2011 to 2013 before the fraudulent claims were discovered.
Currently, the CRA says it is investigating cases representing over $400 million in potential federal taxes evaded.
