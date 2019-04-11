Crime
Hamilton man sentenced for making false child tax benefit claims

Edwin Woghiren pleaded guilty to charges of creating and submitting false Canada Child Tax Benefit (CCTB) applications, which included falsified birth certificates, school records, medical records, and landlord records.

The Canada Revenue Agency says Edwin Woghiren was sentenced earlier this month to a one-year conditional sentence and a fine over $115,000.

Woghiren pleaded guilty to charges of creating and submitting false Canada Child Tax Benefit (CCTB) applications, which included falsified birth certificates, school records, medical records, and landlord records.

As a result, the CRA says almost $138,000 was received from 2011 to 2013 before the fraudulent claims were discovered.

Currently, the CRA says it is investigating cases representing over $400 million in potential federal taxes evaded.

