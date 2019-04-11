‘Transparent’ creator confirms Jeffrey Tambor’s character will be killed off

Transparent creator, Jill Soloway, has confirmed the fate of Jeffrey Tambor’s character in the show’s musical series finale.

The actor was fired last year amid sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied. Tambor played the lead in the series about a late-in-life transgender parent.

Soloway told The Los Angeles Times of the character’s exit: “We were all in mourning in many ways, and we all had to process together. It was important [for the show] to go through all those stages.”

“The show has always been a reflection of who we were and we were mourning our own narrative.”

She went on, “People say when they’re making musicals that there are moments when the characters have to sing because they can’t put something into words.”

“I think it’s the same thing with what our show went through, we felt like we needed a different way of looking at the family. And we did it through song.”

A premiere date for the finale is yet to be announced.