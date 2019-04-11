Southbound Empress overpass at Portage Avenue closed until November

The City of Winnipeg has closed the southbound Empress overpass earlier than anticipated.

The overpass was slated to be closed on April 29, but with an increase in work required to reconstruct and rehabilitate the roadway and overpass, the city closed the southbound lanes Wednesday evening.

Southbound Empress street over Portage avenue between Westway and St. John Ambulance Way is now closed.

Construction is expected to run all summer, with plans to re-open Nov. 29, 2019.

Northbound traffic will not be affected for now.

Head to the City of Winnipeg’s website for more information.