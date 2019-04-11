Toronto police detail alleged assault, shooting at home of councillor John Filion

TORONTO – Police have issued more information in the search for a man accused of firing a gun at a Toronto city councillor’s home and vehicle.

John Filion has said several shots were fired into his unoccupied car and one bullet struck his home early last Thursday.

He says that incident took place three weeks after someone carrying a weapon allegedly tried to force their way into the home.

Police have now released more details about that initial incident, as well as a composite sketch of the suspect and security footage from both incidents.

They say on the evening of March 13, a man knocked on the door of Filion’s home in the city’s Willowdale neighbourhood, then assaulted the man who answered with an “unknown object.”

Filion, who has been a member of Toronto city council since 1997, has said he believes he’s being targeted because of his work.