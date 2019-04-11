OHL Roundup: Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Nate Schnarr scored twice as the Guelph Storm edged the London Knights 4-3 on Wednesday to stay alive in their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

London holds a 3-1 lead in their second-round best-of-seven series.

Liam Hawel’s goal at the 14:34 mark of the third period was the eventual winner for Guelph, while Nick Suzuki also scored.

Anthony Popovich made 39 saves for the win.

Adam Boqvist, Billy Moskal and Alec Regula replied for the Knights, while Jordan Kooy stopped 27 shots.

The Storm were 1 for 4 on the power play and London was 2 for 5 with the man advantage.