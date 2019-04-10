Politics
April 10, 2019 11:51 pm

Ex-Obama White House counsel expected to face charges flowing out of Russia probe

By Staff The Associated Press

President Barack Obama, right, greets Greg Craig, left, his choice for White House counsel, as he meets with senior staff to assert expectations on ethics and conduct, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2009.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Lawyers for former Obama administration White House counsel Greg Craig say they expect their client to be charged in a foreign lobbying investigation that grew out of the special counsel’s Russia probe.

In a statement Wednesday night, the attorneys said the “government’s stubborn insistence on prosecuting Mr. Craig is a misguided abuse of prosecutorial discretion.”

The scrutiny of Craig stems from an investigation of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his work on behalf of a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

If filed, the charges would come about three months after Craig’s former law firm agreed to pay more than $4.6 million and publicly acknowledge that it failed to report its work for the Ukrainian government.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment Wednesday night.

