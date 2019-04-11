Scott Thompson: Wind changes direction, but the Trudeau tire fire still stinks

The Trudeau tire fire that is the SNC-Lavalin/Jody Wilson-Raybould scandal has changed direction with the wind, but it continues to smoulder.

It was just last week that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was accusing the opposition of making political hay out of Liberal dirty laundry for their own gain.

Then, by the weekend, Conservative leader Andrew Sheer informed the country Justin Trudeau was threatening to sue the opposition leader for statements he made after former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould released a damaging recording of her conversation with Michael Wernick, who retires as clerk of the Privy Council on April 19.

That catapulted the story into another week with a new angle, completely away from Wilson-Raybould or former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau accuses Scheer of ‘misleading’ Canadians, defends lawsuit threat

These stories have simmered down compared to the Trudeau/Scheer legal dust-up, even after Philpott this week challenged why she was thrown out of caucus without a vote — which is odd, considering it’s highly unlikely the outcome would have been any different.

So it appeared the story was dying down until the PM’s legal threats and ongoing hints that new Attorney General David Lametti could grant SNC-Lavalin what Jody Wilson-Raybould would not, keeping the issue in the headlines themselves followed by attempts to deflect what they created.

WATCH: Trudeau broke law by expelling her and Jody Wilson-Raybould, Philpott says

By threatening to sue Scheer, Trudeau has handed the Conservatives another opportunity.

In court, everything is on the table, including testimony by all players as well as Trudeau, and cannot be shut down by a Liberal-controlled committee.

To add another tire to the heap, Andrew Scheer stood up outside the protected House of Commons and read the same statement that got him in trouble, trying to force the PM’s hand.

Once again, the Liberals have severely underestimated a situation and made it worse by trying to control it.

And the tire fire continues to burn.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML​.​