Gas prices in Okanagan could climb again in time for long weekend

Anyone who has filled up in the Okanagan recently can’t help but notice a spike at the pumps.

Prices have fluctuated widely. Earlier this week, drivers could fill up at $1.29 a litre.

The going price is now anywhere between $1.30 a litre to a whopping $1.46 per litre. And there are predictions it could go even higher.

“I suspect that this is the new normal for much of the Okanagan. We are going to see prices, if we’re lucky, in the $1.29 range,” said Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com.

“If we’re not so lucky, as high as $1.50 a litre.”

McTeague predicts prices could jump another three cents in the Okanagan by the end of the week.

And don’t blame gas station owners. Nick Kiran owns the Husky in Kelowna’s Mission, where was selling Wednesday for $1.42 a litre.

He says he’s only making a few pennies per litre and that prices are out of his hands.

‘It’s not the owner’s call. This trend is set from the market above and we just comply and follow. If you want to be in business, you have to comply,” Kiran said.