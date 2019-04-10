Dump truck rollover on southbound Highway 410 causing major traffic delays
A dump truck rollover on the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 401 in Mississauga is causing major traffic delays.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the scene, between Highway 401 and Courtneypark Drive East, just before 3:15 p.m.
The spokesperson said three vehicles in total were involved in the collision.
They said an occupant from the dump truck and another person from one of the other vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police said three lanes were blocked as a result of the crash.
It’s unclear when the affected southbound lanes will reopen.
