Dump truck rollover on southbound Highway 410 causing major traffic delays

A dump truck rollover on the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 401 in Mississauga is causing major traffic delays.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the scene, between Highway 401 and Courtneypark Drive East, just before 3:15 p.m.

The spokesperson said three vehicles in total were involved in the collision.

@Peel_Paramedics treating and transporting 2 patients with moderate injuries to local hospital from an MVC on 410 SB NO 401. Please avoid area. @OPP_GTATraffic @IAFF1212 pic.twitter.com/ESi0x13Pb4 — Jay Szymanski (@SupSzymanski) April 10, 2019

They said an occupant from the dump truck and another person from one of the other vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said three lanes were blocked as a result of the crash.

It’s unclear when the affected southbound lanes will reopen.

Collision #Hwy410 SB south of Courtney Park. 3 left lanes blocked for clean-up, expect delays NB and SB through the area pic.twitter.com/ZWDZsXeRoT — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 10, 2019