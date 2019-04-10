Sandy Bay police seize AK-47-style rifle
A A
A raid on a Sandy Bay First Nation home turned up an AK-47-style rifle, said Manitoba First Nations Police Service.
Cops also found ammunition and a high-capacity magazine.
No one has been arrested, but police on the western Manitoba First Nation continue to investigate.
WATCH: Gun seizures increasing ‘year to year’ say Winnipeg police
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.