Sandy Bay police seize AK-47-style rifle

A raid on a Sandy Bay First Nation home turned up an AK-47-style rifle, said Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Cops also found ammunition and a high-capacity magazine.

No one has been arrested, but police on the western Manitoba First Nation continue to investigate.

