Crime
April 10, 2019 6:33 pm

Sandy Bay police seize AK-47-style rifle

By Cassidy Dankochik Global News
A rifle seized by police.

A rifle seized by police.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service / Twitter
A A

A raid on a Sandy Bay First Nation home turned up an AK-47-style rifle, said Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Cops also found ammunition and a high-capacity magazine.

No one has been arrested, but police on the western Manitoba First Nation continue to investigate.

WATCH: Gun seizures increasing ‘year to year’ say Winnipeg police

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Firearms
Manitoba First Nations Police Service
MFNPS
Sandy Bay
Sandy Bay First Nation

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.