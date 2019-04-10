Manitoba flood
April 10, 2019 5:05 pm
Updated: April 10, 2019 5:06 pm

Manitoba flood expert not worried about storm warnings down south

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Red River.

Randall Paull / Global News / File
A A

A large snowfall in the United States may not mean an enhanced flood risk for Manitoba, says a local flood expert.

Story continues below

University of Manitoba civil engineer and flood expert Jay Doering told 680 CJOB Wednesday that he’s not worried – at this point – about the storm that could dump 60 cm of snow on South Dakota.

READ MORE: Slow melt, weather co-operate to reduce flood threat in Red River Valley

“I think we need to be careful and see how this storm tracks,” he said.

“What I expect it might do – and we need to see the final trajectory of the storm – is that it may prolong the high-water levels, because there’ll be additional precipitation coming in behind it, that’s newly-arrived on land.”

Doering said he’s been watching hydrographs –  which show the rate of a river’s flow (discharge) versus time  – as they develop, and that Manitoba is likely looking at something lower than a 2009-level flood, as originally predicted.

“We’ve been blessed by the fact that we’ve had fairly cool-ish weather, clear skies, and lots of sunshine. That’s helped with sublimation. It’s helped thaw the ground, and it’s provided a place for the runoff to go other than into the river itself.”

WATCH: Ice flows cause Red River to swell

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Flood watch
Flood Watch 2019
Jay Doering
Manitoba flood
Red River
South Dakota snowstorm
Storm warning South Dakota
us blizzard

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.