Elderly woman allegedly attacked by dog in north Ajax park

A 71-year-old woman is recovering after allegedly being attacked by a dog Tuesday morning.

The woman was walking her small dog at a park on Gamble Drive around 9:30 a.m. when a larger dog allegedly got loose from its owner and attacked her.

According to police, the owner of the larger dog then took the dog and ran away, leaving the woman bleeding in the park.

The woman’s granddaughter tells Global News that her grandmother suffered serious injuries to her head, face, leg and arm, adding that she needed 34 staples on her head and stitches on her arm and leg.

READ MORE: No charges after OPP shoot Ottawa-area woman whose dogs attacked officers: police watchdog

The owner of the dog is described as a woman of South Asian descent in her 40s or 50s.

“We are still trying to identify who this dog owner is and, obviously, locate that dog so I know there’s an active investigation by West Division investigators. We’re also working with Ajax bylaw as well, too, and we’re hoping to identify the person that was at the park,” said Const. George Tudos with the Durham Regional Police Service.

Police are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who may have witnessed the alleged incident is encouraged to call police.